17 from India's U-17 WC squad among 29 probables for AFC U-19

As many as 17 players from India's U-17 World Cup squad were named among the 29 probables for the AFC U-19 Qualifiers, to be held in Saudi Arabia next month.Head coach Luis Norton de Matos has summoned 29 probables for the preparatory camp being held in the Capital."The probable list of 29 has players from the AIFF U-19 Academy as well as the Indian U-17 World Cup squad which played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017," the All IndiaFootball Federation said in a release.India have been clubbed with hosts Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Turkmenistan in Group D. They play their first match against Saudi Arabia on November 4 followed by matches against Yemen and Turkmenistan on November 6 and 8 respectively.The Indian squad will leave New Delhi on October 25 to Doha, where they will play a practice match against Qatar U-19 national team on October 28 before proceeding to Dammam, Saudi Arabia for the AFC U-19 Qualifiers.The Probables: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Amal Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Asish Rai.Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Lalengmawia, Komal Thatal, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Abhishek Haldar, Princeton Rebello.Forwards: Aniket Jadhav, Rahim Ali, Lalawampuia, Edmund Lalrindika.