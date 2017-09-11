18-Year-Old Shot Over Kabaddi Match Score
An 18-year-old has been shot here following a dispute over a kabaddi match, police said on Monday.
Image Credit: Getty Images.
New Delhi: An 18-year-old has been shot here following a dispute over a kabaddi match, police said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said Avinash was shot in the Dakshinpuri area on Sunday night.
The DCP said the teenager, who was participating in the kabaddi match, was shot by two spectators following a dispute over the match score.
"A bullet grazed his skull and he was rushed to the Batra Hospital. He was operated upon," the officer said. Avinash's condition is said to be stable.
The victim's parents have produced a Delhi State Kabaddi Association certificate of a match that he participated in earlier to prove that he is a kabaddi player, police said.
DCP Baaniya also said both the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said Avinash was shot in the Dakshinpuri area on Sunday night.
The DCP said the teenager, who was participating in the kabaddi match, was shot by two spectators following a dispute over the match score.
"A bullet grazed his skull and he was rushed to the Batra Hospital. He was operated upon," the officer said. Avinash's condition is said to be stable.
The victim's parents have produced a Delhi State Kabaddi Association certificate of a match that he participated in earlier to prove that he is a kabaddi player, police said.
DCP Baaniya also said both the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Review: Your Best Dual-Lens Camera Phone Bet Under Rs 15,000
- Rakhi Made A Public Appearance Recently And We Are Speechless
- Belly Fat In Postmenopausal Women May Up Cancer Risk
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride