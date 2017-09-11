GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

18-Year-Old Shot Over Kabaddi Match Score

An 18-year-old has been shot here following a dispute over a kabaddi match, police said on Monday.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2017, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
18-Year-Old Shot Over Kabaddi Match Score
Image Credit: Getty Images.
New Delhi: An 18-year-old has been shot here following a dispute over a kabaddi match, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said Avinash was shot in the Dakshinpuri area on Sunday night.

The DCP said the teenager, who was participating in the kabaddi match, was shot by two spectators following a dispute over the match score.

"A bullet grazed his skull and he was rushed to the Batra Hospital. He was operated upon," the officer said. Avinash's condition is said to be stable.

The victim's parents have produced a Delhi State Kabaddi Association certificate of a match that he participated in earlier to prove that he is a kabaddi player, police said.

DCP Baaniya also said both the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES