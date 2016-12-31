Aamir's Portrayal in 'Dangal' Reminded Me of My Father: Satnam Singh
File Image of Satnam Singh. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: National Basketball Association player Satnam Singh Bhamara says superstar Aamir Khan's portrayal in "Dangal" reminded him of his own father.
Praising the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bhamara, who created history last year by becoming the first Indian to get drafted into the elite professional basketball league, also said that actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who essay the Phogat sisters in the film, have done a "terrific job".
"'Dangal' touched my heart because Aamir Khan's portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat reminded me of how my own father supported me in my initial years. The girls have done a terrific job, and the film took me back to my initial days of struggle when I was mastering the art of playing basketball," Bhamara said in a statement.
The film which released on December 23, is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.
Bhamara on the other hand also has a feature-documentary made on him titled "One in a Billion," which chronicles his journey to become the first Indian-born basketball player drafted into the NBA.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special