Abhay Chautala Slams Vijay Goel, Says Sports Minister Has Some Problem With Him

New Delhi: Hitting back at the Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comments over his appointment as Life President of the Indian Olympic Association, Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday said Goel has some problem with him.

"I think Vijay Goel has some issues with me but I don't know what it is," he said.

Chautala's comment on Goel came a day after the Sports Minister lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association for making Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents of the sports body, saying it was “totally unacceptable” as both of them were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

“We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents of IOA. This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges,” Goel said.

“In fact, IOA was suspended by the IOC when Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected office bearers of the IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management,” the minister said, hours after the IOA took the decision to make Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents.

Kalmadi and Chautala were on Tuesday made life presidents by the IOA at its Annual General Meeting in Chennai.

Chautala served as the president of Indian Olympic Association from December 2012 to February 2014 when the IOA was suspended by the parent International Olympic Committee for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

Chautala had served as president of erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation whose recognition was terminated by the world body AIBA in 2013 for possible manipulation in IABF elections.

"It was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time that I was made the vice-president of sports council. Is the sports minister aware of that? Why Would I be given such a position if I was corrupt?" Chautala said.

"The policies implemented during my tenure has ensured us medals. I am surprised to hear such comments," he added.

Pune-born Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail.

He was the president of Asian Athletics Association for 13 years from 2000 to 2013. He was made Life President of the Asian athletics body last year.

Kalmadi, now 72, was also a member of the powerful ruling council of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) from 2001 to 2013.

Recently, he was elected as president of one rival faction of the Haryana Olympic Association, which was later given recognition by the IOA.​