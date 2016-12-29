Abhay Chautala Stands Ground, Says Will Quit Post If IOC Wants

New Delhi: Abhay Chautala has finally broken his silence about the furore over his appointment as life president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), saying that he is ready to decline the post if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) tells him to do so.

The former IOA president has also asked the IOA to consult the international body on the same.

There has been a lot of back and forth on this issue ever since reports surface on Wednesday about Chautala declining the position, hours after Suresh Kalmadi declined to accept the post. Chautala later clarified that he had not declined the post.

Hitting out at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for criticising IOA's decision, Chautala said: “I think Vijay Goel has some issues with me but I don't know what it is.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that both appointments were not on Indian Olympic Association's official agenda and the body unanimously agreed on them. It was further learnt that Kalmadi and Chautala's names were proposed in the AGM by India's chef-de-mission to Rio Olympic Games, Rakesh Gupta.

Reacting to the developments the sports ministry also swung into action and issued a show cause notice to the Indian Olympic Association. "The way IOA in a general body meeting appointed Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents is neither as per their constitution nor is it acceptable to the ministry," the sports minister said in a press conference.

Kalmadi served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.

Chautala, on the other hand, served as the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the sports body was suspended by the parent IOC for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

There has been speculation that Chautala was elevated as Life President to placate him so that he does not create any further problem in the IOA giving recognition to the newly-formed Boxing Federation of India.

The erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation, of which Chautala was a former president, is still recognised by the IOA as the NSF for boxing event though it has been de-recognised by the world body AIBA and the Sports Ministry.

PTI quoted sources as saying that the IOA is now inclined to consider BFI's application for recognition positively.