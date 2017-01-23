AC Milan Sign Gerard Deulofeu on Loan From Everton
Gerard Deulofeu. (Getty Images)
London: Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Milan's website showed the 22-year-old holding up his new team shirt.
The Spaniard arrived at Goodison Park on loan from Barcelona in 2013 and returned on a permanent deal in 2015. He has scored eight goals in 75 appearances for the Premier League club.
Deulofeu has dropped down the pecking order since Ronald Koeman arrived as manager, however, making just 13 appearances in all competitions this season with the majority as a substitute.
