Aditi Ashok Will Go a Long Way: SSP Chawrasia
Golfer Aditi Ashok. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Seasoned golfer SSP Chawrasia on Thursday heaped praise on Olympian Aditi Ashok who has been the toast of golf this season, saying the 18-year-old will go far.
“After Smriti Mehra, she is the first female golfer going abroad and doing so well,” said Chawrasia, who finished tied 7th on the first day of the PGTI season-ending McLeod Russel Tour Championship which started at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).
Aditi ended at tied-24th to earn the Partial Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour membership for 2017 at the qualifying tournament earlier this month.
Golfers finishing in the top-20 after the final round earned the full LPGA status for 2017, while a partial LPGA status was given to those who finished between 21st and 45th.
“She is very strong mentally,” the 38-year-old signed off.
The Bengaluru sensation scripted history in November when she became the first Indian woman to win a Ladies European Tour (LET) title by clinching the women’s Indian Open.
In her next event, the Qatar Ladies Open, Aditi shot a final round of three-under-par 69 to bag the title along with the LET ‘Rookie of the Year’ award.
Recommended For You
- Aww-dorableFirst Pictures Of Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan Are Going Viral
- serial offenderAhmed Shehzad Fined for Misbehaving With Umpire
- CAN OF WORMSIOA, Ministry Treated Us Like Servants at Rio: Golfer Chawrasia
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison