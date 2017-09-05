AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, Macau vs India, Highlights, As It Happened

A confident India will hope to take a step closer to securing a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup as they face Macau on Tuesday at 5pm.



Contrary to each other, while Macau have lost both the qualifying matches o far, India sit confidently at the top, having remained unbeaten in the qualification round. Both teams have played against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. While Macau lost 1-0 and 4-0 respectively,



India have beaten both teams 1-0. Skipper Sunil Chettri had scored in both matches and he said that the Indians won’t be judging Macau from their previous two results. “It’s a fresh match, and we start afresh,” he said. India have already recorded one victory away from home when they defeated Myanmar in the qualifiers.



They are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak, winning nine of the ten. Follow this page for live updates and scores of the match.

Sep 5, 2017 6:51 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over. Completely dominant performance from India and they seal this one 2-0. Comfortable victory for Stephen Constantine and his men, they need just one more win in the remaining three matches to seal their spot in the AFC Asian Cup!

Sep 5, 2017 6:49 pm (IST) Three minutes of added time here, mere formalities for India now..

Sep 5, 2017 6:46 pm (IST) Looks like Gurpreet will be on his way to third consecutive clean sheet, but he could have slept in goal today and yet not concede a goal. India well and truly dominating.

Sep 5, 2017 6:42 pm (IST) GOAL! Balwant Singh gets the second ball, and a comedy of errors in the Macau defence. Goalkeeper coming for the ball, and not getting anywhere, Balwant finding the back of the net with some great placement.

Sep 5, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) We enter the final 10 minutes here, India still maintaining a 1-0 lead, and Macau not offering anything for now..

Sep 5, 2017 6:30 pm (IST) Balwant Singh with another free header, he could have had three-four goals today, but again misses the target. The ball goes to side-netting.

Sep 5, 2017 6:28 pm (IST) Udanta Singh again tries a shot from distance, but it goes over the bar without troubling the keeper.

Sep 5, 2017 6:28 pm (IST) India certainly looking more relaxed now, Macau not looking threatening at all. India happy to keep the one-goal lead.

Sep 5, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) Incredible effort from Pritham Kothal, given the time and space by Macau defence. Pritham shoots from atleast 30 yards out. Superb save from the goalkeeper

Sep 5, 2017 6:16 pm (IST) GOAL! Finally India get the breakthrough, Balwant Singh continues his scoring form. Narzary with a great ball into the box and this time Balwant makes no mistake. Finds the back off the net, and this will force Macau to come out more!

Sep 5, 2017 6:10 pm (IST) Again India hit the crossbar! You feel this has to be one of those day, Chettri with the header this time, Pritham Kothal with the ball but Chettri's header somehow deflects off the keeper and goes onto hit the bar

Sep 5, 2017 6:07 pm (IST) Superb cross yet again from the flanks from Pritham, Balwant Singh with a header which goes wide of the goal. That was a really good chance for the striker, and he should have found the back off the net there.

Sep 5, 2017 6:03 pm (IST) Balwant Singh comes in place of Eugenson Lyngdog at half-time, this means India might look to go more direct in the second-half!

Sep 5, 2017 5:48 pm (IST) That's it, referee blows the half-time whistle there. Scores are level at 0-0 but India clearly dominating the proceedings in the first 45. Will be interesting to see how Constantine changes up things at half-time!

Sep 5, 2017 5:43 pm (IST) Again, a great ball from Narzary, but no striker at the right position there. Chettri gets a shot in from tight angle which is cleared by the Macau defence.

Sep 5, 2017 5:43 pm (IST) Jeje with another opportunity, but again fails to get the shot away with any power. Macau defence holding out here, trying to go into half-time with scores level.

Sep 5, 2017 5:41 pm (IST) Jeje almost scores. great ball in from the wing from Narzayan Das, Jeje gets his head on it but goes just over the bar.

Sep 5, 2017 5:38 pm (IST) Macau already resorting to wasting time, trying to slow the pace of the game with late throws.

Sep 5, 2017 5:36 pm (IST) Superb curling strike from Eugenson Lyndoh which hits the bar, the keeper was beaten there but the ball hits the bar and comes back. India coming very close there, not hesitating to shoot. 37 minutes gone in the first half.

Sep 5, 2017 5:32 pm (IST) Pritham Kotal cutting inside on his left foot, trying to get the shot away but hits it straight at the keeper.

Sep 5, 2017 5:29 pm (IST) Sunil Chettri going for a left-footed drive from outside the box, everyone backing off from the Indian captain but his shot goes wide of the post without threatening the keeper.

Sep 5, 2017 5:21 pm (IST) Macau looking to threaten from the wings but Pritam Kothal comfortably clears the ball. Gurpreet yet to be really tested till now.

Sep 5, 2017 5:20 pm (IST) Chettri with a difficult chance there, near the penalty spot but the Macau defender was closing him in well. Good defence from the hosts

Sep 5, 2017 5:17 pm (IST) It has been box to box action so far in the first 15 minutes of the match, India have looked threatening on the break, while going forward.

Sep 5, 2017 5:17 pm (IST) India certainly the dominant side so far, they have looked more threatening in attack but Macau able to contain them so far