GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Aguero, Sane On Target as Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace 5-0

Manchester City turned on the style after a difficult start to the game to thrash Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday, taking their tally to 16 goals in their last three Premier League games.

Reuters

Updated:September 23, 2017, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aguero, Sane On Target as Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace 5-0
Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane. (Getty Images.)
Manchester City turned on the style after a difficult start to the game to thrash Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday, taking their tally to 16 goals in their last three Premier League games.

Palace had the better of the action for much of the first half, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek twice going close to breaking the deadlock, but Leroy Sane's well-taken goal on the stroke of halftime gave City momentum going into the break.

After the interval, it was all City, and it was not long before they had their second, with Sane turning provider this time for Raheem Sterling to slot home six minutes after the interval.

Sterling then tapped home his second and City's third eight minutes later, Sergio Aguero netted 11 minutes from fulltime, and Fabian Delph's thunderbolt at the death added the finishing touch to a result which ensures City stay top of the table, on goal difference, above rivals Manchester United.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

We fight poverty, pakistan fight us: Sushma Swaraj

We fight poverty, pakistan fight us: Sushma Swaraj

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES