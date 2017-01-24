AIFF Launches Six-Team Women's Football League
AIFF President Praful Patel (Center Right) and Sports Minister Vijay Goel (Center Left) alongwith the captains of their respective teams of the newly formed Women's India League. (Image Credits: AIFF)
New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of the sport in the country has launched the first ever Women’s Professional League which is to be contested by six Teams in capital, starting January 28.
All matches of the two-week Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium.
The six participating teams — FC Alakhpura (Haryana), Jeppiaar Institute of Technology FC (Puducherry), Aizawl FC (Mizoram), FC Pune City (Maharashtra), Rising Student Club (Odisha) and Eastern Sporting Union (Manipur) — would play each other in a round robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.
Dalima Chibber (FC Pune City), Oinam Bembem Devi (ESUFC), Sasmita Malik (Rising Student FC), Sanju Yadav (FC Alakhpura), Sumithra Kamaraj (Jeppiar Institute FC) and K. Lalruaizeli (Aizawl FC) represented their respective teams at the launch.
"Our women’s team is ranked 54 in the world which is higher than the men’s ranking of 129 which means that for the upcoming FIFA women’s World Cup in 2019, if we put in the right effort our Women’s team will have an outside chance of qualifying for the world cup before the men. This in itself is a huge achievement,” said AIFF President Praful Patel.
Sports Minister Vijay Goel lauded the AIFF for launching IWL which he felt will “inspire the women footballers of the country to work towards a goal.”
“Since my dear friend Mr. Praful Patel is heading the football federation I expect Indian football to progress at a greater pace. This is a momentous occasion and today women are ahead of men in every field. I hope our women footballers will also earn greater laurels for the country. Whatever help is required from the Government and sports ministry, we shall ensure that all help is provided,” said the Sports Minister.
Recommended For You
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Jackie Chan Keeps His Word, Meets Salman Khan During His Visit To India
- Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer Masterclass Floors Mischa Zverev
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Challenges the Khan Supremacy in Bollywood
- Saina Nehwal And Yuvraj Singh's Twitter Chat Is All About Mutual Admiration