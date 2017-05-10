AIFF Website Hacked, Messages Posted Against Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: A day after The International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution order against Kulbushan Jadhav, hackers took over the All India Football Federation’s website on Wednesday and left messages against India and India’s demand for the release of Jadhav.

The hackers wrote that they will send the dead body of Kulbhushan to India. Mocking India, the wall also says that Indians don’t know the difference between Snapchat and Snapdeal. The AIFF has not released a statement yet.

The hack first came to light when tweets emerged with screenshots of the hacked website on Tuesday night.

The ICJ had stayed the execution order against Jadhav passed by a Pakistani military court.

The court had sentenced Jadhav to death for alleged involvement in "spying" and "subversive activities".

“The order by the Hague-based ICJ came a day after India approached it against the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by Pakistan's Field General Court Martial last month," an official source said.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, accused Pakistan of "egregious" violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

Reacting to the development, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I have spoken to the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court."

Swaraj said senior advocate Harish Salve was representing India before the ICJ in the Jadhav case.