Alexander Zverev Downs Richard Gasquet for Montpellier Title
Alexander Zverev. (Getty Images)
Montpellier: Highly-touted German teenager Alexander Zverev defeated home favourite Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in Montpellier on Sunday to land his second career ATP title.
Third seed Gasquet had lifted the trophy in Montpellier the past two years but was denied a third title in a row by 19-year-old Zverev.
The world number 21, who will partner older brother Mischa in the doubles final, reached the third round of last month's Australian Open before losing to eventual finalist Rafael Nadal in a five-set epic.
Zverev won his first title in St Petersburg last September, beating US Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the final.
