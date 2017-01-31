Alexandre Pato Joins China's Tianjin Quanjian

Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.

Pato, named the best young player in Europe in 2009, signed for AC Milan before his 18th birthday for 26 million euros ($27.2 million) but never fulfilled his potential.

Tianjin are managed by former Italy World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro who along with Pato confirmed the deal on social media. The terms were not disclosed.

Estou muito feliz de fazer parte dessa nova família Tianjin Quanjian. @fabiocannavaroofficial 👊🇨🇳🇧🇷🇮🇹 andiamo Mister! pic.twitter.com/lbRTfAcv0Z — PATO (@AlexandrePato) January 30, 2017

The 27-year-old Pato joined Spanish side Villarreal last year and will link up with Belgian midfielder Alex Witsel at the newly promoted team.

CSL clubs have made a number of high-profile signings recently, with Shanghai SIPG buying Brazil midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for 60 million euros ($64.5 million).

Shanghai Shenhua signed Argentine striker Carlos Tevez for a reported 84 million euros.