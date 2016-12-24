America's Madison Keys to Miss Australian Open

Los Angeles: American Madison Keys, who finished the 2016 season ranked eighth in the world, will miss the Australian Open tennis championships after minor wrist surgery.

"I will not be ready to play the 2017 Australian Open," Keys, 21, said in a Twitter posting in which she also announced that she will again be coached in 2017 by former world number one Lindsay Davenport.

"Three days after the year-end WTA Championships I had minor arthroscopic surgery on my left wrist," Keys tweeted. "The procedure was very short, did not involve any tendon issues and went very well."

She said she had been training with Davenport -- who coached Keys in 2014 and 2015 -- at the US Tennis Association facility in Orlando, Florida, but didn't want to rush her return.

"I will be back soon and can't wait to compete again," said Keys, who won her second career WTA title at Birmingham in 2016.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2017, will begin on January 16 in Melbourne.