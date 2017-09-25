Anand Draws, Harika Wins in Rd 2 of IOM International Chess

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw with Germany's Lampert Jonas but Harika Dronavalli notched up a win against German FIDE Master Michael Babar in the second round of the Isle of Man International Tournament here.Playing with white pieces, Anand found himself on the back foot as his rival attacked with the queen. A truce was signed after 28 moves when Anand repeated the positions.The World No. 10 Indian, playing with black pieces, started off with an attacking frame of mind and put the pressure on her opponent from the initial stages of the game.Even though the German tried all the tricks up his sleeve, he couldn't contain Harika's attacking moves and succumbed to the pressure after fighting it out for a massive 46 moves.Anand will face another German Lubbe Nikolas, while Harika will take on Swedish Grand Master Nils Grandelius in the third round.The tournament has a formidable field of 160 players, including 30 Indians in fray.