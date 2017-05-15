Anas Smashes National Record, Qualifies for World Championships

New Delhi: Kerala quartermiler Muhammed Anas smashed the national record in men's 400m race en route to winning a gold medal at the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix Athletics Meet on Monday.

The 22-year-old Anas clocked 45.32 sec under hot and humid conditions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He also qualified for the World Championships to be held in London in August. The entry standard for the World Championships stands at 45.50secs.

Rajiv Arokia and Sachin Baby were second and third in 46.32 secs and 47.18 secs respectively.

Before Monday, Anas had run two national record timings of 45.44secs and 45.40secs (both of last year) but these are yet to be ratified by the Athletics Federation of India. His timing on Monday was better than these two.

"It was hot and humid but every time I run I want to better my personal best and so it's a be national record today," Anas, a Rio Olympian, said after the race.

"Now, my focus will be to win a medal in the Asian Championships in July (in Bhubaneswar) and do my best in the World Championships," said the Indian Navy sailor.

The other highlight of the day was the showdown between the seasoned M R Poovamma of Karnataka and the up and coming youngster Jisna Mathew of Kerala in the women's 400m race.

The 18-year-old Jisna, a protege of legendary P T Usha, had finished second to Poovamma in the second leg on May 11 here by a hundreth of a second. But on Monday, Jisna upstaged her more fancied rival.