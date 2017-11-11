Andy Murray Practices At O2 Arena As Dominic Thiem's Hitting Partner

How's this for a practice partner? 🙌



Britain’s Number One tennis player Andy Murray looks set to make a comeback to the sport sooner than expected after he went through an unplanned practice session at the O2 arena in London – the venue for the season ending ATP Finals.Murray, who recently became a father for the second time, was seen helping the Austrian Dominic Thiem on the blue hard court as his hitting partner. Thiem will start his World Tour Finals round robin campaign against Grigor Dimitrov in the Pete Sampras Group on Monday afternoon.Murray who is the defending champion at the ATP Finals failed to make the top eight in the rankings and the cut this year as he has been struggling with a hip injury since the Wimbledon championships earlier in the year. The Briton’s campaign at Wimbledon ended in the quarterfinals after he was defeated by the American youngster Sam Querrey in a five setter on centre court.The former World Number 1 who will no doubt be raring to return to competitive action as early as possible is reportedly targeting the Brisbane International which will be held in the first week of January.The British ace who is undoubtedly a notable absentee in this season ATP Finals though has already made a comeback of sorts in an exhibition match when he took on Roger Federer in Glasgow and lost the entertaining match in three sets.The 19-times grand slam champion Federer will get the singles competition under way on Sunday afternoon when he faces American Jack Sock.