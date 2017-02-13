Andy Murray Retains Top Spot in ATP Singles Rankings

Madrid: British tennis player Andy Murray on Monday stayed at the top of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings with 11,540 points.

The 29-year-old Scot topped the rankings for first time in his career on November 7 and has kept the lead since, reports Efe.

The ATP rankings came with no changes this week as Serbian Novak Djokovic came in second with 9,825 points, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Scotland) 11,540 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 9,825

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,695

4. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,930

5. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,830

6. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4,385

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,560

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,505

9. Gael Monfils (France) 3,445

10. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 3,260.