X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Andy Murray Stays at Top of ATP Rankings

IANS

Updated: May 8, 2017, 3:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Andy Murray Stays at Top of ATP Rankings
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)

Madrid: Britain's Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday.

Serbian Novak Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka and compatriot Roger Federer, respectively, reports Efe.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal remained in fifth place, while Croatian Marin Cilic jumped to seventh after winning the Istanbul Open final on Sunday.

CN jiomag contest

Japanese Kei Nishikori fell to the eighth spot.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 11,270 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,085

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,685

4. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,125

5. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4,375

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,135

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,725

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,650

9. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,615

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,055

First Published: May 8, 2017, 3:51 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.