X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Andy Murray Struggles With Illness on French Open Eve: Reports
Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray is battling to recover from illness before the French Open begins on Sunday, according to British media reports.
Murray has had numerous setbacks in 2017, with the 30-year-old diagnosed with shingles in February before sustaining a elbow injury in March that ruled him out of the Miami Open and Great Britain's Davis Cup tie.
Top-seeded Murray trained on Thursday, ahead of the main draw for the French Open later on Friday, and is also set to attend a pre-tournament press conference after the draw.
First Published: May 26, 2017, 8:56 AM IST
Recommended For You
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- Don't Enjoy the Same 'Privileges' As Dhoni, Says Harbhajan Singh
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Tubelight: Salman-Starrer Looks Like Innocent Adventure Filled With Belief
- Hardik Pandya Credits Rahul Dravid for His Meteoric Rise