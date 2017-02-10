Andy Murray to Return to Davis Cup Action Against France

London: Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.

"The tie against Canada was tricky," Murray, who was surprisingly beaten by Germany's Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open, told Sky Sports.

"I needed to have a break, I was definitely tired when I got back from Australia and my body was pretty pleased I took some time off. But away to France, after Miami, I'm into the swing of things and I've had enough rest."

Murray was instrumental in Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015 when he won all 11 rubbers in four rounds.

In Murray's absence Britain beat Canada 3-2 last weekend while France defeated Japan 4-1.

The two nations met at the same stage in 2015 with Britain winning at home on grass at Queen's Club.

France are likely to choose clay for the tie.