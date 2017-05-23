Antoine Griezmann Says 6/10 He Will Be at Manchester United Next Season

Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Greizmann has teased the Red Devils faithful once again by saying that there is a 6/10 chance of him playing for English giants Manchester United next season. However, in an interview on French TV, the striker also said that chances of him staying with Atletico stand at 7/10.

Over the past few months, Griezmann's rumoured transfer to Manchester United has caught pace and it is being reported by both Spanish and England press that Jose Moruinho's team is willing to spend a record 85 million pounds to acquire the Frenchman's services.

Meanwhile, the odds of Griezmann leaving has been further slashed in recent weeks after Lyon President confirmed that star striker Alexander Lacazette has agreed to join the Spanish powerhouse. It is being said that Lacazette's arrival is to fill the space that will be formed after the impending departure of Griezmann.

However, United aren't the only club who is after Griezmann's signature, as big spenders like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St. Germain are also interested.

But Manchester United remains in pole position because of two factors - Paul Pogba and David Beckham.

Griezmann's friendship with national teammate Pogba is well documented and it be a big persuading factor for the Atletico Madrid star to come to England.

"I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United," Griezmann told Sky Sport News in Germany in November 2016.

"I think they (Manchester United) are a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they're really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

Apart from that, Griezmann has also revealed that he idolises former Manchester United superstar David Beckham. And with the iconic number 7 shirt vacant at Old Trafford, Greizmann could be tempted to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

"I don’t want to have his career, I want to have mine and enjoy mine. But if he manages to have the franchise he wants in the U.S., why not finish my career under him? That wouldn’t be bad," Greizmann told French TV.