GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli Apologises for Insulting Policeman

Argentina's football team coach Jorge Sampaoli has issued an apology for a confrontation with police in which he taunted an officer about his salary.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2017, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli Apologises for Insulting Policeman
Argentina Manager Jorge Sampaoli (Getty Images)
Buenos Aires: Argentina's football team coach Jorge Sampaoli has issued an apology for a confrontation with police in which he taunted an officer about his salary.

A video circulating on social media showed Sampaoli arguing with police after the car in which he was travelling was stopped for having exceeded the legal maximum of four passengers, reports Xinhua news agency.

After stepping out of the vehicle, he shouted: "You're making me walk two blocks. You earn five dollars a month."

In a statement published on the official website of the Argentine Football Association on Tuesday, Sampaoli said: "I totally regret what happened. Anger, coming from a discussion in which I was wrong, made me say words that do not represent in any way my convictions or my beliefs."

"Salaries do not represent the qualities or the value of any human being. I ask for forgiveness from our society for this bad example."

The incident occurred early on Sunday near Casilda, around 360 km northwest of Buenos Aires. Sampaoli, who was not driving the vehicle, was returning to his hotel after attending his daughter's wedding.

The 57-year-old added that he intended to apologise personally to the officer he insulted.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php