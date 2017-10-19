Argentina has mistreated Gonzalo Higuain, Says Gabriel Batistuta
Former Argentine international striker Gabriel Batistuta has urged national team coach Jorge Sampaoli to recall striker Gonzalo Higuain ahead of next year's World Cup.
Gonzalo Higuain. (Getty Images)
Rio de Janeiro: Former Argentine international striker Gabriel Batistuta has urged national team coach Jorge Sampaoli to recall striker Gonzalo Higuain ahead of next year's World Cup.
Despite his prolific form for Juventus in Italy's Serie A, Higuain was yet to be selected for a competitive match under Sampaoli, who was appointed coach of the Albiceleste on June 1, reports Xinhua news agency.
The 29-year-old has been widely criticised for squandering scoring opportunities for Argentina in finals of important competitions, such as the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments.
"He has been treated very badly. He has been misunderstood because he failed at times when we all hoped he wouldn't. But that doesn't mean he doesn't know how to play.
He is one of the best strikers in the world and in Italy he's an idol," Batistuta told Radio La Red on Wednesday.
Higuain has scored 31 goals in 68 matches for Argentina since making his international debut in 2009.
Argentina, who are two-time World Cup winners, secured a place in next year's tournament in Russia by defeating Ecuador 3-1 in their final qualifier earlier in October.
Despite his prolific form for Juventus in Italy's Serie A, Higuain was yet to be selected for a competitive match under Sampaoli, who was appointed coach of the Albiceleste on June 1, reports Xinhua news agency.
The 29-year-old has been widely criticised for squandering scoring opportunities for Argentina in finals of important competitions, such as the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments.
"He has been treated very badly. He has been misunderstood because he failed at times when we all hoped he wouldn't. But that doesn't mean he doesn't know how to play.
He is one of the best strikers in the world and in Italy he's an idol," Batistuta told Radio La Red on Wednesday.
Higuain has scored 31 goals in 68 matches for Argentina since making his international debut in 2009.
Argentina, who are two-time World Cup winners, secured a place in next year's tournament in Russia by defeating Ecuador 3-1 in their final qualifier earlier in October.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- Diwali 2017: Virat Kohli & Co. Bat for Cracker-free Celebrations
- Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- Diwali 2017: Here's How TV Celebs Plan to Celebrate the Festival of Lights
- Aamir Khan is the Real Owner of Twitter: KRK Hits Back After His Account Suspension