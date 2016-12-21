Arjun Bhati Wins Kids Golf World Championship
Arjun Bhati with the Kids World Golf Championship title.
New Delhi: Arjun Bhati bagged the first position in the Kids Golf World Championship after defeating South Africa's Methu Denish during the three-level final match in Malaysia.
Out of the 21 counties that participated in the tournament, Arjun secured the first position scoring 2 extra shots. He scored a total of 234 points followed by South Africa and Malayasia at 2nd and 3rd position with 236 and 239 points respectively.
Out of the 69 tournaments that Arjun won, he backed 35 first positions. He recently won the Albatross International Junior Golf Championship India 2016 and secured the first position.
Commenting on his success, his coach, Monish Bindra said, "I am extremely delighted and proud of Arjun. He is an excellent player but he needs to be consistent with his performance for the future tournaments."
Kids Golf World Championship is a special opportunity for boys and girls aged between 5 to 18 years to play in a world competition organized by US Kids Golf Foundation.
The competition, which was held for the 4th consecutive year in Malaysia, is the international version of US Kids Golf tournament and provides good opportunity for young people to compete and earn world amateur ranking points.
