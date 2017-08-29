Arjuna Awards 2017: Sardar Singh, Devendra Jhajharia Get Khel Ratna Awards - As It Happened

PREVIEW: India’s top athletes are set to be presented with the prestigious Arjuna Award as the nation celebrates National Sports Day – observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. News18 Sports takes a look at the outstanding sportspersons who will receive the award this year from the President of India Ramnath Kovind. The sportsperson are: Anthony Amalraj (Table Tennis), Cheteshwar Pujara (Cricket), Devendro Singh (Boxing), Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Jasvir Singh (Kabaddi), Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Archery), Khushbir Kaur (Athletics), Oinam Bembem Devi (Football), Prakash Nanjappa (Shooting), Prashanti Singh (Basketball), Rajiv Arokia (Athletics), Saketh Myneni (Tennis), Satyawart Kadian (Wrestling), Shiv Chawrasia (Golf), SV Sunil (Hockey), Thangavelu Mariyappan (Para Athlete), Varun Bhati (Para Athlete). Nita Ambani will receive the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award 2017 for Reliance Foundation Youth Sports from Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Aug 29, 2017 4:56 pm (IST) Mrs Nita Ambani receives Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award on behalf of The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports

Aug 29, 2017 4:50 pm (IST) Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan gets Maulana Adbul Kalam Azad Award for promotion of sports

Aug 29, 2017 4:49 pm (IST) Punjab University, Patiala gets Maulana Adbul Kalam Azad Award for promotion of sports

Aug 29, 2017 4:46 pm (IST) Ved Prakash Sharma gets Lifetime achievement Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for bravery and adventurous spirit

Aug 29, 2017 4:44 pm (IST) More Rohan Dattatreya Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for his bravery and adventurous spirit

Aug 29, 2017 4:41 pm (IST) Premlata Agrawal gets Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for her bravery and adventurous spirit

Aug 29, 2017 4:40 pm (IST) Sumrai Tete gets Dhyanchand Award for achievements and contributions in women's hockey

Aug 29, 2017 4:39 pm (IST) SS Hakim gets Dhyanchand Award for contribution and achievement in Football

Aug 29, 2017 4:38 pm (IST) Bhupender Singh wins Dhyanchand Award for achievements and contribution in athletics

Aug 29, 2017 4:35 pm (IST) Mariyappan T, wins Arjuna Awards for achievements in para athletics

Aug 29, 2017 4:35 pm (IST) Varun Singh Bhati gets Arjuna Award for achievements in para athletics

Aug 29, 2017 4:34 pm (IST) Satyawrat Kadian wins Arjuna Award for achievements in Wrestling

Aug 29, 2017 4:31 pm (IST) Saketh Myneni wins Arjuna Award for achievements in Tennis

Aug 29, 2017 4:30 pm (IST) A Amalraj gets Arjuna Award for achievements in Table Tennis

Aug 29, 2017 4:30 pm (IST) PN Prakash gets Arjuna Award for achievements in Shooting

Aug 29, 2017 4:29 pm (IST) SV Sunil wins Arjuna Award for achievements in Hockey

Aug 29, 2017 4:28 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh gets Arjuna Award for achievements in Kabaddi

Aug 29, 2017 4:27 pm (IST) SSP Chawrasia wins Arjuna Award for the achievements in Golf

Aug 29, 2017 4:26 pm (IST) Harmanpreet Kaur wins Arjuna Award for achievements in women's cricket

Aug 29, 2017 4:25 pm (IST) Oinam Bembem Devi wins Arjuna Award for achievements in the field of women's football

Aug 29, 2017 4:25 pm (IST) Devendro Singh wins Arjuna Award for achievements in the field of Boxing

Aug 29, 2017 4:22 pm (IST) Prashanti Singh wins Arjuna Award for achievements in the field of women's basketball

Aug 29, 2017 4:22 pm (IST) Naik Subedar Arokia Rajiv wins Arjuna Award for achievements in Athletics, won bronze medal in 2014 Asian Games in men's 400 metres

Aug 29, 2017 4:20 pm (IST) Khushbir Kaur wins Arjuna Award for achievements in the field of Athletics

Aug 29, 2017 4:19 pm (IST) VJ Surekha wins Arjuna Award for achievements in the field of Archery

Aug 29, 2017 4:19 pm (IST) Sanjoy Chakraverthy honoured with Dronacharya Aawrd for contribution in the sports of Shooting

Aug 29, 2017 4:18 pm (IST) Roshan Lal honoured with Dronacharya Award for contribution in the field of Wrestling

Aug 29, 2017 4:15 pm (IST) Braja Bhushan Mohanty gets Dronacharya Award for contribution to the sport of Boxing

Aug 29, 2017 4:14 pm (IST) GSSV Prasad, former badminton coach of P Gopichand, Aparna Popat and others shuttlers, gets Dronacharya Award for his contribution