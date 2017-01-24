Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka Interrogated by Police - Reports
File Image of Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka. (Getty Images)
London: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday, little more than 24 hours after Xhaka was sent off in a Premier League match against Burnley, a dismissal that will probably incur a four-game ban.
The Independent reported that a witness said the 24-year-old Switzerland international had racially abused a member of staff in German.
"Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.
Xhaka has now been sent off nine times in three seasons. If he is banned for four games he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Southampton and league matches against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.
Recommended For You
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Oscars 2017: La La Land Leads Academy Award Nominations
- Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer Masterclass Floors Mischa Zverev
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Challenges the Khan Supremacy in Bollywood
- 13 Things That Rishi Kapoor Revealed From His Book at Jaipur Lit Fest