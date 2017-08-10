Arsenal's Theo Walcott Unveils 'Om Namah Shivay' Tattoo

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott unveiled a new tattoo on his back which will certainly please the Indian football fans.Walcott has tattooed the Sanskrit chant 'Om Namah Shivay' on his back, and posted it on twitter with a caption "Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattooThe 28-year-old had earlier inked four words — Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent — in Sanskrit on his right wrist. The four words are dedicated to his family members — sister Hollie, father Don, brother Ashley, and mother Lynn — respectively.Arsenal will be hoping that Walcott will be able to replicate his last season's showing on the field where he scored 19 goals in the season.The gunners will kick-off the new Premier League season with former champions Leicester visiting the Emirates stadium on Friday.