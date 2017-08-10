GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arsenal's Theo Walcott Unveils 'Om Namah Shivay' Tattoo

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott unveiled a new tattoo on his back which will certainly please the Indian football fans.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 10, 2017, 6:11 PM IST
Arsenal's Theo Walcott Unveils 'Om Namah Shivay' Tattoo
(Twitter/Theo Walcott)
Walcott has tattooed the Sanskrit chant 'Om Namah Shivay' on his back, and posted it on twitter with a caption "Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo




The 28-year-old had earlier inked four words — Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent — in Sanskrit on his right wrist. The four words are dedicated to his family members — sister Hollie, father Don, brother Ashley, and mother Lynn — respectively.

Arsenal will be hoping that Walcott will be able to replicate his last season's showing on the field where he scored 19 goals in the season.

The gunners will kick-off the new Premier League season with former champions Leicester visiting the Emirates stadium on Friday.
India's Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

