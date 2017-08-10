Arsenal's Theo Walcott Unveils 'Om Namah Shivay' Tattoo
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott unveiled a new tattoo on his back which will certainly please the Indian football fans.
(Twitter/Theo Walcott)
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott unveiled a new tattoo on his back which will certainly please the Indian football fans.
Walcott has tattooed the Sanskrit chant 'Om Namah Shivay' on his back, and posted it on twitter with a caption "Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo
The 28-year-old had earlier inked four words — Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent — in Sanskrit on his right wrist. The four words are dedicated to his family members — sister Hollie, father Don, brother Ashley, and mother Lynn — respectively.
Arsenal will be hoping that Walcott will be able to replicate his last season's showing on the field where he scored 19 goals in the season.
The gunners will kick-off the new Premier League season with former champions Leicester visiting the Emirates stadium on Friday.
Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017
