Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Does Not Need Karim Benzema
Image Credit: Getty Images.
London: English football giants Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that his side does not need the services of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema or any other attacker.
The British press recently reported that Benzema was offered to Arsenal, Chelsea and other English Premier League (EPL) clubs years ago, reports Efe.
During a press conference ahead of Tuesday's EPL match against Watford, Wenger explained that the press linked Benzema to Arsenal because the striker is a Frenchman.
"In the summer window? That's not my worry at the moment. My worry is the next game against Watford," the French coach added.
Wenger's remarks came two days after his team's 5-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup, when Theo Walcott scored three goals, and Danny Welbeck netted twice.
