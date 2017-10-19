Asia Cup Hockey 2017, India vs Malaysia, Highlights: As It Happened

Preview: India will begin as strong favourites against Malaysia when they take on each other in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2017 hockey in Dhaka on Thursday. India had an impressive run of form in the group stages as they dominated their opponents and were able to qualify for the next round with an unbeaten record, but South Korea almost broke that streak. Malaysia defeated Pakistan 3-2 in the other Super 4 encounter on Wednesday. Get live score and updates from India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup hockey here. India struggled against defending champions South Korea in the first round robin encounter and it took a late strike from Gurjant Singh to salvage a draw for them. India’s last Super 4 match is against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they have defeated 3-1 in the pool stages. As per the tournament rules, the top two teams from the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final to be held on Sunday.

Oct 19, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) Full Time: India outclass Malaysia 6-2 in Dhaka in their second game in the Super 4s

Oct 19, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) GOAL: Scintillating performance by India here to clinch their first win of the Super 4s, Sardar Singh now gets on the scoreboard as India lead 6-2.

Oct 19, 2017 6:43 pm (IST) Ramadan Rosli finds space between the Indian defence, and scores a 2nd for Malaysia. India lead 5-2

Oct 19, 2017 6:42 pm (IST) 8th PC for Malaysia, 4 have come in the final quarter. Malaysia have been bad at converting them, which is good news for India.

Oct 19, 2017 6:41 pm (IST) Another Penalty Corner for Malaysia. 2 minutes left in the game

Oct 19, 2017 6:40 pm (IST) Few sticks clashing against each other unintentionally, and the umpire has been doing a good job keeping the tempers in check.

Oct 19, 2017 6:37 pm (IST) Tempers flying there as Malaysian players clash with Manpreet. Chinglensana got hit on the head with a hockey stick.

Oct 19, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) Another PC for Malaysia. India pegged back but not much to worry about.

Oct 19, 2017 6:34 pm (IST) Decision stands in favour of Malaysia, India have lost their referral. Malaysia will look to make this PC count.

Oct 19, 2017 6:32 pm (IST) Penalty Corner to Malaysia, but India have asked for a review with 6 minutes to go.

Oct 19, 2017 6:31 pm (IST) India's forwards have performed well today, and this kind of a performance will only make the others team fear the goal scoring machine. Malaysia and Bangladesh have conceded the most to India at the 2017 Asia Cup

Oct 19, 2017 6:29 pm (IST) India have slowed down the pace of the game in the final quarter. Malaysia doing their best to break through India's defence which has been resolute and compact.

Oct 19, 2017 6:27 pm (IST) GOAL: Malaysia finally make the Penalty corner count as Razie Rahim finds a consolation goal. India lead 5-1

Oct 19, 2017 6:25 pm (IST) Chance for Lalit to add a sixth and pile on the misery for Malaysia, but they manage to close him out in defence.

Oct 19, 2017 6:24 pm (IST) Malaysia have found some space in the opposition half here in the fourth quarter, but with no support for their forwards in the final third cutting down the deficit will be hard. India's forwards have also fallen back to help out defensively.

Oct 19, 2017 6:21 pm (IST) In three quarters, India have converted 1 of 3 penalty corners, while Malaysia haven't done much from their 4 penalty corners.

Oct 19, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) End of third quarter: India completely on top against Malaysia and lead 5-0.

Oct 19, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) Malaysia have been indisciplined in attack with shots and passes not finding the targets. India have been quite the opposite this evening.

Oct 19, 2017 6:17 pm (IST) Clinical in attack and compact in defence. That's how India have been today against Malaysia. Almost a flawless performance to brighten up a crackerless Diwali.

Oct 19, 2017 6:15 pm (IST) India have quite literally lit up Dhaka and the Asia Cup on the day of Diwali. This has been a fantastic performance from the Indians.

Oct 19, 2017 6:13 pm (IST) GOAL: SV Sunil dives in and touches the cross from Gurjant into the net for India's 5th goal

Oct 19, 2017 6:12 pm (IST) Sardar Singh, playing in defence and is taking time to get used to the new position but, as always he is good in possession and is able to play India out of any tight positions.

Oct 19, 2017 6:11 pm (IST) India attacking the Malaysian goal in waves just like the first half. The midfield and the forwards are all pushing ahead with great pace and gusto. Malaysian players look down and out.

Oct 19, 2017 6:09 pm (IST) The Malaysians have lost their reveiw and India will breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Oct 19, 2017 6:08 pm (IST) Malaysia have asked for a review, they want a PC, and think the ball hit the Harmanpreet on the foot inside the circle.

Oct 19, 2017 6:06 pm (IST) India's draw against South Korea was clearly a minor blip on this tour given the way they are playing here in Dhaka today.

Oct 19, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) GOAL: Gurjant Singh makes it 4-0 early in the third quarter.

Oct 19, 2017 6:01 pm (IST) The players are back after the break for the third quarter. India lead 3-0 against Malaysia

Oct 19, 2017 5:51 pm (IST) Half Time: India lead Malaysia 3-0. India have been extremely fluid in attack which has been a massive problem for Malaysia as they have not been able to hold onto the attackers while marking them.