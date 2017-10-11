Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Schedule, Dates and Time Table for all the Matches
India start their campaign against Japan in Pool A, while Malaysia plays China in Pool B opener
A file photo of the Indian hockey team. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Eyes firmly set on retaining the numero uno status in the continent, favourites India face a tricky campaign-opener against Japan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting here on Wednesday.
The Asia Cup will be the beginning of new phase in Indian hockey as it would be newly-appointed coach Sjoerd Marijne's first test post the sacking of Roelant Oltmans. It would be an arduous task for the 43-year-old Marijne to fill in the big shoes of Oltmans, who made a significant contribution to Indian hockey in his four-year tenure, lifting the Asian powerhouse from 12 to sixth in the world rankings. Last edition's runner-up India, led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, will be eyeing a perfect start to their campaign in Pool A which also features arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh.
Pool B, meanwhile, consists of defending champions Korea, Malaysia, China and minnows Oman. The opening match of a tournament always holds greater significance for any team and India too would be hoping for a positive start ahead of their clashes against Bangladesh and Pakistan on October 13 and 15 respectively.
Here are teams from both the pools:
Pool A: India, Japan, Bangladesh, Pakistan
Pool B: Malaysia, South Korea, China, Oman
Fixtures:
Pool A
11 October-India vs Japan (2.30 pm)
11 October-Pakistan vs Bangladesh (5 pm)
13 October-Japan vs Pakistan (2.30 pm)
13 October-India vs Bangladesh (5 pm)
15 October-Japan vs Bangladesh (2.30 pm)
15 October-Pakistan vs India (5 pm)
Pool B
12 October-Malaysia vs China (2.30 pm)
12 October-South Korea vs Oman (5 pm)
14 October-China vs Oman (2.30 pm)
14 October-South Korea vs Malaysia (5 pm)
16-Malaysia vs Oman (2.30 pm)
16-China vs South Korea (5 pm)
Knockouts
5-8th place
18 October-19 October (7.30 pm)
1-4th place
22 October (2.30 pm)
*All timings are IST.
