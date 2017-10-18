GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asia Cup Hockey: India vs Korea - When and Where to Watch Live Match

India vs South Korea in Asia Cup will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Updated:October 18, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
Image credit: Hockey India.
New Delhi: An unbeaten India would start as overwhelming favourites against an under-performing but dangerous South Korea in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the 10th Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday.

India, who finished the pool stages with an all-win record, looked the most dominating team in the tournament so far in all aspects of the game. Korea, on the other hand, were far from impressive as they finished second in Pool B behind the ever-improving Malaysia.

In terms of world rankings as well, the Indians start as favourites. While India are placed sixth in the world, Korea occupy the 13th spot. In the absence of the experienced PR Sreejesh, two young Indian custodians — Suraj Karkera and Akash Chikte – have risen to the occasion and have shown that they are no pushovers at the international stage.
