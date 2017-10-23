Asia Cup: Past Greats Hope Indian Hockey Doesn't Flatter to Deceive Again

Indian hockey has always been the choice of the romantics among sports lovers in the country.While it continues to be the national sport of India, even the most ardent supporters know that cricket's growth and popularity has surpassed that of hockey.The sport though continues to provide moments of pride and joy to the fans even now and the Asia Cup win on Sunday, which ended a decade long wait for India to be crowned continental champs, added another glorious chapter to the game's history in India.The team scored a total of 28 goals in the tournament and let in only 6, which shows their complete domination over all other opponents. Apart from a 1-1 draw against South Korea in the Super 4s stage, the team won all the other matches in regulation time. The Asia Cup helped India showcase that they are head and shoulders above the rest in Asian hockey as of now.The sport, which gave worldwide recognition to the country, as the team won 8 gold medals over the span of 12 Olympic Games slipped into a steady decline through the 80s and the 90s. India failed to gauge the speed at which other countries developed in modern astro-turf hockey and the team started playing catch up against the big boys from Europe and Australia.The game had become more physical and tactical, while India still relied on skill and individual brilliance. Infighting, lack of proper facilities and administrative callousness resulted in the team hitting rock bottom, as it failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics. That shocker meant heads rolled and the team showed progress under new coach Michael Nobbs, only to finish as wooden spooners at the 2012 London Olympics after losing all their matches.Netherlands' former Olympic gold medal winning coach Roelant Oltmans was brought in as a high performance director soon after the London debacle and the team started showing signs of progress. One of the biggest developments under Oltmans was on the physical side as the Indian team's fitness levels shot up and that in turn improved their on-field performance. A gold medal win at the 2014 Asian Games, after a gap of 16 long years and a first ever medal, a silver, in the 2016 Champions Trophy were big achievements under the Dutchman.But defensive weaknesses continued to plague the team and a quarter-final loss against Belgium in the 2016 Rio Games put paid to hopes of a first Olympic medal since 1980. The team's losses to weaker opponents in 2017 meant Hockey India's patience ran out and Oltmans was shown the door.In a surprise move, the federation appointed women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne as the new coach of the men's team. The Dutchman said before the start of the tournament that the team would play dynamic hockey under him and also address defensive frailties and that is what he managed to do in his first tournament in charge.Speaking about the team's immediate success under the new coach, former greats congratulated Marijne but also said that bigger tests await the Dutchman and the young team.“It is an achievement for India to win the title after 10 years. But India will have to start dominating and winning games against the big sides as well. Yes, we are ranked number six in the world but we have to start beating better teams than us. We are one of the best, if not the best, in Asia and now we have to take that on to stages like World Cup as well," 1980 Olympic gold medallist Zafar Iqbal told News18 Sports.The former India left out said that the team's performance against the Europeans, Australians and Argentinians will be the ones that will count and that is what will help us judge the new coach and his strategies better."The early signs are good and he even won a title in his first tournament in charge. But he shall be judged on India’s performances against the top sides of the world," Iqbal said.Former India captain Rajpal Singh also congratulated the team and coach on the victory. But he pointed out that Asian hockey on a whole has fallen behind and it is now upon India to take the continent back to the top of the world."We must acknowledge the fact that Asian hockey overall has seen a major slump. No Asian team has qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics since 2004. These are worrying signs. India has shown progress over the past few years and the onus is on these youngsters to take the challenge to the big boys," Rajpal said.Another big achievement for this team was their complete domination over arch-rivals Pakistan. Manpreet Singh's team outclassed the neighbours in both the matches played during the Asia Cup. But that didn't surprise the former greats."We have been playing better than Pakistan for a while now. We have been beating them for quite some time and it didn’t come as a surprise to me," Iqbal told News18 Sports.Rajpal on the other hand didn't want to comment on the current state of crisis that Pakistan's hockey is in, but suggested that India's win over the 'green brigade' was on expected lines."I don't want to comment about Pakistan. But India are the only Asian team in the top 10 rankings and it showed in this tournament. India were expected to win this tournament and they did justice to the favourites' tag," Rajpal said.Both the former greats were hopeful of the team's future, given the rise of young players, who are ready to take over the baton from the likes of Sardar Singh and Sreejesh."We have a great pool of youngsters and that bodes well for the future. The likes of Harmanpreet and Gurjant are really coming of age and Manpreet is a great leader. The team looks good and they are capable of good things in the future," Zafar Iqbal opined."I think the youngsters are shaping up really well. We have a good mix of youth and experience currently and that will serve the team well in the important tournaments coming up ahead of the 2020 Olympics. For me the player to watch out is Lalit Upadhyay, he impressed me the most in this tournament", Rajpal signed off.