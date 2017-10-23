Asia Cup: Team Reminded me of 2003 Triumph; Victory will be Special for Jugraj, Says Dhanraj Pillay

Former India captain and hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay praised the Indian hockey team for their Asia Cup triumph, the nation's first in a decade.Speaking exclusively to News18.com, Pillay said that the team reminded him of 2003 - when India lifted the Asia Cup for the first time with Pillay at helm."I would like to congratulate the team for their emphatic performance. No doubt we were favourites to win, but I was impressed by the kind of hockey we played. I have no doubt we are om the right track." Pillay said.The stalwart singled out the wins against Pakistan, saying that the game against arch-rivals is always tricky."Pakistan might not be the same team, but India-Pakistan matches are always tough. Both countries are so passionate about their hockey and players have to give their 100% each and every time. It's a high pressure game" Pillay added.Pillay also praised his former teammate and the current assistant coach of the team, Jugraj Singh, saying the victory will be all the more special for him."Jugraj was one of the finest talents in Indian hockey, back in 2003 his drag flicking skills were among the best in the world. He had an unfortunate accident which shortened his career. I remember in 2003, I visited him in the hospital to give my medal and show the team's support. But now he has a medal of his own, his impact on the team was for everyone to see." Pillay said, with a tinge of emotion in his voice.Akash Chikte impressed everyone with his performance in goal, with many saying India might finally have a replacement for Sreejesh. But Pillay said that Sreejesh still remains our best keeper."Akash was good but Sreejesh is still our best bet for another 4-5 years. He needs to maintain his fitness."The 49-year-old also warned the current team to stay away from social media, saying that it can be a major distraction going ahead."I have seen that players become superstars in social media. I have seen closely how stardom can affect your performance. They have to be careful. I am sure Jugraj will also advice them the same." Pillay said.Coach Sjoerd Marijne was under some pressure ahead of the tournament, with his appointment coming in for some major criticism considering his inexperience of managing a top men's team prior to India."Being a coach is a thankless job in India. You have to face criticism but I was highly impressed by him. He came across as a calm and a composed coach, though even he will be knowing that greater challenges lie ahead." Pillay explained.India's next major assignment will be the Hockey World Cup which will be hosted in Bhubaneshwar in a month's time."We have to maintain this consistency going ahead. The boys won't be playing now, but they have to be careful about their fitness. They need to eat and train right."The team was congratulated by people from across the spectrum, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself."I would like to thank them. Its good to see that the people are caring about Hockey. These wishes always inspire and motivate the team to perform well," Pillay said, signing off.