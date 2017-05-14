Asian Wrestling: Sumit Takes Silver as India Finish With 10 Medals

New Delhi: Sumit Kumar produced the only bright spot for India on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday as he settled for silver in the men's Freestyle 125kg category.

Sumit was outclassed 2-6 by Yadollah Mohammadkazem Mohebi of Iran in the final.

The Iranian was technically superior to the local wrestler and dominated most of the contest despite briefly conceding the lead in the first round.

India thus ended the tournament with a total of 10 medals — one gold, five silver and four bronze.

But the rest of the Indian wrestlers in the fray on the final proved to be a disappointment as Somveer (86kg), Vinod Omprakash (70kg) and Harphool (61kg) crashed out of their respective weight categories.

In the 125kg final, Mohebi took the first point by pushing Sumit out of the zone.

But the Indian took clinched the lead just seconds later when he earned two points with a takedown.

Mohebi regained the lead towards the end of the first round when he produced an excellent counter-attack against an attempted attack on the legs by Sumit and bagged four points with a takedown followed by a rollover.

Going into the break with a comfortable 5-2 lead, the Iranian grappler used his superior technique to hardly allow Sumit a scoring chance in the second and final round.

Mohebi scored the only point of the second period in the final minute of the bout when he managed to effect a leg hold on Sumit before bringing him down.