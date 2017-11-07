ATK Will Try To Play Like The England U-17 Boys, Says Sheringham

Stressing on a good start in the five-month long gruelling Indian Super League, holders ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham said his team would follow the British style of soccer, taking leads from the free-flowing game of the England U-17 side that won the World Cup here late last month."I would like my team to play like the England U-17 side. I was very impressed with them. They had a very unusual style. They were playing much better from the back, which I really liked, they had brilliant control of the ball. Hopefully, we can take some of their lead and take it to the ISL season," Sheringham told media persons after the team unveiled its jersey for the season.However, former England World Cupper Sheringham said his team had not seen much of the U-17 team's brilliant show as they were busy training in Dubai.To a question about whether his side would now switch to the British style of football with the change in the management and the key support staff, Sheringham replied in the affirmative.For the first three seasons of the ISL, Spanish soccer giants Atletico de Madrid had 25 per cent stake in ATK (then known as Atletico de Kolkata), though they never invested a penny, according to the ISL side's co-owner Sanjiv Goenka.However, Atletico de Madrid supplied the coaching staff, helped ATK get a marquee player and let the Kolkata side use its facility in Madrid for the pre-season tune-up.Goenka announced three and a half months back that the two clubs have mutually decided to snap ties. This time, ATK had their pre-season in Dubai, and appointed British coaching staff - Sheringham and technical director Ashley Westwood."I will pass on what I know. It will be more British style because that's what I know. Hopefully, that will be good enough for ATK," said Sheringham.He said the league format followed by the knock-out stage needed a good preparation."Like the pre-season, we need to play well in the league... Hope the team gets off to a good start. That is imperative for you to win the tournament."Sheringham said the team strategies against rival sides, including the new outfits Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, would evolve as the season went on.He said the first three four games of each of the ten competing sides would be exciting and interesting as all have a new look sides following fresh drafts involving all the players."With all players back into the draft, you can't prepare as from last season. It's all about games this season, to know about how the teams are doing this season."It's going to be an interesting first couple of weeks, the results may not be the same in the first couple of weeks as in the last stage. But more you know about teams, how they play, you will be able to counteract them. It will be exciting three-four games for everyone concerned," he said.ATK were originally slated to play their first game opposite Kerala Blasters on home ground on November 17, but last week the match was shifted to Kochi.Sheringham said the change in schedule has disturbed the team's plans, but he was "not really worried"."Seven of the first ten games are in away venues. That's a little bit tough on its own but after that we have five home matches on the spin."