Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez Trolls Real Madrid And Brother Theo

In recent years, Spanish champions Real Madrid have always had the measure of Atletico Madrid even though Diego Simeone’s ran them close in two UEFA Champions League final clashes. But this season, it has been a very different story as Los Blancos have been far from their best in La Liga.Apart from the obvious connection of being the biggest footballing rivalry in Madrid, Atletico and Real have another common link – the Hernandez brothers, Lucas plays for Atletico and Theo turns out for Real.In this festive season, Lucas Hernandez took his chance to have a go at his brother and Real Madrid man Theo while wishing him a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.In a video doing the rounds on social media, Lucas tells, Theo, “First, Merry Christmas, Second, Happy New Year, Third, Hope you get lots of presents from Santa.”“Fourth? Fourth is Real Madrid!”The joke did not go down too well with Theo, and if looks could kill, Lucas would have been dead by now.Lucas is of course making a reference to La Liga standings, where Real Madrid are 14 points behind table toppers Barcelona. Atletico Madrid are also doing better than their arch-rivals and are second on the standings with an advantage of five points. Real Madrid though do have a game in hand because they went to Abu Dhabi for the FIFA Club World Cup. Zidane’s team retained the Club World Cup to pick up their fifth title of the year.