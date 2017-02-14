Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon Stadium to Host Copa del Rey Final

Madrid: The Copa del Rey final between holders Barcelona and Alaves on May 27 will be played at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium, the Spanish Football Federation said on Monday.

It will be the second year running the final is held at Atletico's ground, with Barcelona lifting the trophy for a record 28th time last season following a 2-0 extra-time win over Sevilla.

Atletico, who were beaten by Barca 3-2 on aggregate in this year's semi-finals, will leave the Vicente Calderon at the end of the season and move to a new 67,000 capacity stadium for the 2017/18 campaign.

Atletico are moving to their new home on the northeast side of Madrid after 50 years at the Vicente Calderon. Prior to the Calderon, Atletico played in the Metropolitano stadium between 1923 and 1966.