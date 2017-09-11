GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Australia Announces Big Pay Rise for Women Footballers

Australia's women professional footballers are expected to double their salaries under a new pay deal

Reuters

Updated:September 11, 2017, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australia Announces Big Pay Rise for Women Footballers
(Photo Courtesy: Reuters)
Sydney: Australia's women professional footballers are expected to double their salaries under a new pay deal with top internationals set to earn up to A$130,000 ($104,660) a year, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

Under the terms of the new two-year deal worked out with the players' union, the average retainer for a player in the country's nine-team W-League will rise from A$6,909 to A$15,500 for next season, the FFA said.

"This is the start of a new era for professional female footballers in Australia," FFA chief David Gallop said.

"W-League players deserve this pay rise. They have been trailblazers for women's sport in Australia and are about to enter their 10th season."

Australia's national team, the Matildas, won the inaugural Tournament of Nations last month with victories over traditional powers of the women's game, the United States, Japan and Brazil.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES