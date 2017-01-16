Australian Open 2017: Almagro Denies Money-Grab After 23-Minute Match
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: Spain’s Nicolas Almagro strongly denied suggestions of a money-grab after he lasted just 23 minutes at the Australian Open before retiring on Monday.
Almagro threw in the towel with a calf injury at 4-0 down in the first set against France’s Jeremy Chardy, but walked away with a Aus$50,000 ($37,400) cheque as a first-round loser.
But according to the Melbourne Herald Sun, Almagro later insisted: “I went to court because I think I can play. I was top 10, I have more than 10 million dollars. I’m not going to play for $50,000. It is not the reason.”
He added: “I was trying to play during the week. It was tough. I did an MRI (scan) and the result wasn’t good. That’s it. I couldn’t play. I felt the problem again on court and I had to retire.
“I considered (withdrawing) but I was practising, I didn’t feel it during the week. I decided to play today.”
Recommended For You
- Birthday SpecialSidharth Celebrates His Birthday With Alia, Katrina At Karan's Residence
- wedding bellsYogeshwar Dutt's Golden Gesture, Accepts Re 1 as Dowry
- down and outAustralian Open 2017: Out-Of-Sorts Halep Becomes First Major Casualty
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Eat right!How To Eat Clean: 5 Nutrition Experts To Follow On Instagram