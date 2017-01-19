Australian Open 2017: Bad Boy Kyrgios Fined, Pulls Out of Doubles

Melbourne: Australia's Nick Kyrgios was slapped with $5,500 in fines on Thursday for swearing and throwing his racquet after his extraordinary defeat at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios, who also pulled out of the men's doubles competition, citing injury, was fined $3,000 for an audible obscenity and $2,500 for racquet abuse, organisers said.

The world number 13 committed the offences during the third set of his second-round match against Andreas Seppi, before slumping to a five-set loss which left observers baffled.

Kyrgios, 21, was two sets up before he started to unravel in a casual display which tennis great and TV commentator John McEnroe said gave the sport a ‘black eye’.

Kyrgios has a history of disciplinary problems and he is only just returning from a ban for "lack of best efforts" during a match in Shanghai.

In 2015, he was given a one-month suspended ban for making lewd comments about Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend while playing the Swiss in Montreal.

Australian Open organisers said Kyrgios withdrew from the doubles competition, in which he was due to partner Britain's Dan Evans, because of an abdominal injury.