Australian Open 2017: Bopanna and Cuevas Cruise Into Second Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: Indian ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay entered the men’s doubles second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The Indian-Uruguay pair defeated Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the opening round.
They will now take on Australian pair Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley, who defeated Robin Haase and Florian Mayer 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Later in the day, Sania Mirza will start her women’s doubles campaign with Czech her partner Barbora Strycova. They face UK’s Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith in the opening round.
