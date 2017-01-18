»
1-min read

Australian Open 2017: Bopanna and Cuevas Cruise Into Second Round

IANS

First published: January 18, 2017, 1:06 PM IST | Updated: 52 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Australian Open 2017: Bopanna and Cuevas Cruise Into Second Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Melbourne: Indian ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay entered the men’s doubles second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Indian-Uruguay pair defeated Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the opening round.

They will now take on Australian pair Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley, who defeated Robin Haase and Florian Mayer 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Later in the day, Sania Mirza will start her women’s doubles campaign with Czech her partner Barbora Strycova. They face UK’s Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith in the opening round.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.