Australian Open 2017: Champions Mattek-Sands & Safarova Burn the Dance Floor

Second seeded pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova romped home to their fourth Grand Slam title as they registered a thrilling comeback win over 12th-seeded duo of Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai to win the Australian Open 2017 women's doubles title.

The American-Czech pairing won the final 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena claim their ninth overall title.

However, more than their on-court performance, the talk of the town became their special celebration after winning the title in Melbourne.

After lifting the trophy, the duo put on their dancing shoes and showed some scintillating moves that could shame some of the best dancers of the world.

With the barrage of cameras infront of them, Mattek-Sands & Safarova gave their fans a moment to remember for a very long time.