Australian Open 2017: Commentator Dropped Over Venus 'Gorilla' Remark
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: US broadcaster ESPN has dropped commentator Doug Adler after he compared Venus Williams to a "gorilla" at the Australian Open -- although he insisted the word he used was "guerrilla".
ESPN said Adler should have been more careful during his coverage of the seven-time Grand Slam-winner's win over Stefanie Voegele.
"He apologised and we have removed him from his remaining assignments."
During the second-round match on Wednesday, Adler, a 59-year-old former player, said: "She (Voegele) misses a first serve and Venus is all over her.
"You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging."
"Horrifying that the Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017," he tweeted.
A report on the ESPN website said: "Because the words gorilla and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it's impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke."
