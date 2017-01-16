Group of Unruly Fans Barred From Entering Venue After Flare-Up
For representation only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Melbourne: A group of 15-20 men were barred from witnessing the Australian Open on Monday after letting off flares nearby, recalling violent disturbances that have previously marred the Grand Slam tennis tournament.
Police said they will study CCTV footage and hope to bring charges after the group of 15-20 men let off a series of flares just metres (yards) from the venue in central Melbourne.
“We’re still ongoing with our investigations in regard to the males, we’re reviewing some footage that we have,” he added.
Footage online showed several flares burning in a riverside park near the Australian Open venue, which was packed with thousands of fans on day one.
In extraordinary scenes for a tennis tournament, the Australian Open was marred by fighting involving ethnic Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian fans in 2007 and 2009.
Ahead of this year’s event, police warned troublemakers would not be tolerated.
“Anyone caught causing trouble at the event can expect to be evicted or even face charges under the Major Sporting Events Act,” said Superintendent Peter O’Neil.
