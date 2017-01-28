Australian Open 2017, Final: Serena Williams Beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to Clinch 23rd Grand Slam Title

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page

History beckons for Serena Williams at the Australian Open on Saturday as she targets a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title — with her sister, Venus, standing in the way.

It will be the 29th major final for Serena since making her Grand Slam debut in Australia in 1998, and she powered through to the decider without dropping a set.

Much less predictably, her elder sister will be on the other side of the net, searching for her first Grand Slam crown in nine long years since Wimbledon in 2008.

A seventh Melbourne triumph for Serena will finally push her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles, with only Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 still to beat.