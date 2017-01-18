»
1-min read

Australian Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza Enters Round 3

IANS

First published: January 18, 2017, 8:11 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Australian Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza Enters Round 3
Garbine Muguruza. (Getty Images)

Melbourne: Spanish woman tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza defeated lower-ranked American Samantha Crawford to advance to the third round of the Australian Open here on Wednesday.

Muguruza, the seventh seed, beat world No. 162 Crawford 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 35 minutes, reports Efe.

The Spaniard will now face in the third round Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Slovakian Kristina Kucova 6-3, 6-4.

Another Spaniard, two-time quarter-finalist Carla Suarez was eliminated following her 6-7 (1), 3-6 defeat to Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Suarez has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals twice in 2009 and 2016.

She stressed that she has to try to restore her level as soon as possible.

Suarez, world No.12, admitted that she had focused on her shoulder pain during the game.

The Spanish player added that she might not appear in the first round of the Federation Cup against the Czech Republic, due to her shoulder.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Off Centre With Amitav Ghosh

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.