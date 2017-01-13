Australian Open 2017: It's Still All About Serena Williams At Melbourne Park
Serena Williams needs one more Grand Slam win to claim the Open Era record of 23 grand slams wins (Getty Images)
Sydney: For the last few years the main question regarding the women's draw at the Australian Open has been who or what can prevent Serena Williams from adding to her impressive collection of Melbourne Park titles.
The answer for most of that time has been injury and, until proved otherwise, most deem it wise to continue working on the assumption that, even if not fully fit, Williams remains more than a match for any player on the women's circuit.
So, although the 35-year-old is seeded second, has played two matches in the last four months -- losing one -- and has drawn a tricky assignment in Belinda Bencic in round one, she is still favourite to secure her seventh Australian Open crown.
Success would mean a 23rd grand slam singles title for the American, allowing Williams to pull clear of German Steffi Graf as the most decorated women's singles player in the professional era.
The rankings beneficiary was German Angelique Kerber, who also took away her Australian Open crown with a brilliant performance in last year's final.
In the absence of 2008 champion Maria Sharapova, who is serving out the remainder of a doping ban, and twice winner Victoria Azarenka, who has just had a baby, top seed Kerber again looks like being the most likely to threaten Williams's dominance.
The 28-year-old reached the final of three of the four grand slams last year, adding a second grand slam title when she beat Pliskova to win the U.S. Open, and a second Melbourne crown would move her further away from the pack.
While her warm-up performances have been unimpressive, Kerber could have a reasonably easy ride in the opening round against 61st-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, who withdrew from the Hobart International with a viral illness on Friday.
The 27-year-old Pole was quite simply blown off the court by Britain's world number 10 Johanna Konta, who went on a fairytale run to the Melbourne semi-finals last year and looks a reasonable bet to go deep into the tournament this year.
Spain's seventh seed Garbine Muguruza, who also owns a grand slam crown after her French Open triumph last year, will open her account against 109th-ranked New Zealander Marina Erakovic.
Even if she has never been past the fourth round in Melbourne, the 23-year-old Muguruza feels the year's first grand slam is a little more open this year.
"It is a little bit more equal than last year," she told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.
"There are a lot of girls that can hold the trophy (so) it is going to be a big battle to see who is the best in these two weeks."
Simona Halep, Pliskova and WTA Tour finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, who lost to Li Na in the 2014 final, are other top 10 seeds who might fancy their chances of picking up a first grand slam crown.
Local hopes still rest largely on the tortured shoulders of Sam Stosur, who beat Williams to win the 2011 U.S. Open but has not been past the third round of her home grand slam since 2010.
Recommended For You
- PBL 2017 LIVEPBL 2017: Chennai Smashers Beat Awadhe Warriors 4-1 to Enter Final
- Matching StepsDeepika Padukone Makes Vin Diesel Groove to Lungi Dance, See Pics
- KEY CLASHESTop 10 India vs England ODIs Since the Turn Of the Century
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- old rivalryManchester United vs Liverpool: Top 10 Encounters Since 2000