Australian Open 2017 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Season's First Grand Slam

The season's first grand slam — The Australian Open — is scheduled to be played from January 16-29 and will give a chance to the fans to see their favourite stars in Melbourne.

The tournament won’t just be the first slam of the season but it will also see host lot of injured superstars like including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams — returning to compet at the highest level since the US Open in September.

Where to Watch

The live telecast of the matches will be shown on Sony ESPN network here in India.

Meanwhile the live streaming of the matches will be shown on Australian Open 2017 official website - http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

Prize Money

The prize money has been increased substantially from last year as a record $50 million prize purse is on offer this term.

Singles champions will receive $3.7 million, doubles champions will receive $650,000 and mixed doubles champions will receive $150,500.

The players will pocket a cool $50,000 even if they lose in the first round.

Defending Champions

Men's Singles - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women's Singles - Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Men's Doubles - Jamie Murray (United Kingdom) / Bruno Soares (Brazil)

Women's Doubles - Sania Mirza (India) / Martina Hingis (Switzerland)

Mixed Doubles - Elena Vesnina (Russia) / Bruno Soares (Brazil)