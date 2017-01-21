Australian Open 2017: Mirza, Bopanna Enter Mixed Doubles Second Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: Sania Mirza and Rohana Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles second round with respective partners at the Australian Open on Saturday.
Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had to dig deep to beat Michael Venus and Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 in a super tie-breaker.
A little later, second seeded pairing of Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodig got the better of reigning defending US Open defending champions, Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic, in another first round match. The final scoreline read 7-5, 6-4.
The fourth seeds eased past the Australian-Chinese pair of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang in a second round match on Friday.
In other matches of Indian interest, Siddhant Bhatia lost his first round boys' singles match against Australia's Alexander Crnokrak 6-2, 6-7, 5-7.
However in the girls' singles first round, Zeel Desai overcame a stiff challenge from local hope Kaitlin Staines 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
